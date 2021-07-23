Discount retailer to open new NJ stores in Princeton, Freehold

PRINCETON — Ocean State Job Lot, a self-described "closeout retailer," will soon move into the space at Nassau Park Pavilion formerly occupied by a Walmart that closed nearly a year ago.

NJ.com reported that the new store location, if it opens as scheduled by the end of 2021, would be the chain's seventh in New Jersey. Five are already open, in Clinton, Deptford, Franklin Park, South Plainfield, and Sparta, and the NJ.com report said another is set to open this fall in Freehold.

Nassau Park Pavilion is technically within the boundaries of West Windsor Township, off the southbound side of U.S. Route 1 just north of Lawrence Township.

Ocean State Job Lot sells indoor and outdoor furniture, lawn and garden care products, and other household essentials and decorative pieces.

Per the company's website, more than 140 stores are currently open across all New England states, as well as New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. The "Ocean State" is the nickname of Rhode Island, where the chain began in 1977.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

