NEWARK — For the 12th time in 2022, a gun has been caught at a checkpoint of Newark Liberty International Airport.

According to the Transportation Security Administration, a man from Indiana was arrested on Nov. 16 after attempting to get 15 bullets and a disassembled handgun through security at Terminal B.

A TSA officer spotted firearm parts inside two of the man's carry-on bags, the agency said. When the bags were searched, the components of the firearm were discovered, along with ammunition.

According to the TSA, if the components had been assembled, they would have created a working gun.

The traveler told officials that he thought it would be fine to travel with a disassembled gun. He said he had driven to the area, but his car was stolen so he was flying back home to Indiana.

Firearms and their parts are prohibited at airport security checkpoints. In 2021, TSA officers nationwide detected close to 6,000 guns at security checkpoints. Eighty-six percent of them were loaded.

As of Nov. 16, TSA officers had caught 12 guns at Newark Liberty checkpoints in 2022. The total was 12 in 2021.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

