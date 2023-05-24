Dining in Philadelphia: Would you try a $700 burger?

If you're going out for some beers and some grub, you may want to swing by DBG in Philadelphia.

This hotspot identifies itself as a "Burger Bar/Beer Garden/Nightlife."

On the menu, you'll find a wide variety of burgers with the freshest of beef: "We grind our meat in-house daily...." All burgers are served on a "Wildflour Bakery brioche bun" and with a side of fries.

Sounds pretty good, right?

I count over a dozen burgers on their menu ranging from their "classic" at $19 to their "El Diablo" at $23. The El Diablo has pepper jack cheese, sauteed jalapenos, chili pepper cream cheese, and more. Sounds yummy!

They also have vegan burgers and burgers made with lamb and even duck. (Never had a duck burger!)

You can even step it up with the $85 Waygu Cheeseburger.

But wait, there's more!

DBG also has the $700 Gold Standard Burger.

$700! That was more than my first car!

So what do you get for $700? Waygu beef, caviar, fresh black truffle, lobster, and aged Irish cheddar cheese. You also get a side of fries, topped with a manuka honey drizzle. (Whatever that is....) Probably driving the price up, though, is the 1 oz of Louis Xiii cognac that comes with it. The cognac usually sells for about $5,000 a bottle.

Are you ordering the $700 burger? Maybe one for the spouse and one each for the kids?

DBG is located at 1311 Sanson Street in Philadelphia.

You can check out their full menu here.

Point of order: If you can't finish your $700 burger, is it extra for a doggie bag?