Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery.

The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co.

According to TapInto.net, the filming took place in April, but the episode is going to be first shown on Friday, Feb. 10.

Brian Katz, the owner of 10th Ave. Burrito, told TapInto.net

We are super grateful, fortunate, and honored to be featured on the Triple-D Nation. The level of support from the locals has been nothing short of incredible. We’re happy to help put Belmar in the national spotlight.

In each episode, Guy visits three different restaurants and samples their signature dishes, gets to know the owners and chefs, and learns about the history and culture of the local food scene.

The show is known for showcasing unique, out-of-the-way places that serve up delicious and often nostalgic dishes, from burgers and hot dogs to fried chicken and barbecue.

"Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has become a cultural phenomenon and has been praised for its positive and enthusiastic depiction of small, family-owned restaurants. It has also been credited with helping to revive interest in classic American cuisine and has been a boost to the popularity of the restaurants featured on the show.

This is actually the second time 10th Ave. Burrito Co. will have been visited by Fieri; the first time was back in 2012.

