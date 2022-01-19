Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is coming back to a New Jersey diner

Since New Jersey is the unofficial diner capital of the world, it’s not surprising that a show with “Diners” in the title would want to film here. But for the Skylark Diner in Edison, it’s a repeat performance on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives.”

The Food Network’s iconic show will be filming there this week as a follow-up to a visit that they made 14 years ago when the diner was still new.

According to MyCentralJersey.com, the Guy Fieri hosted show highlighted the Skylark during the show’s second season. They are now visiting some of the restaurants they profiled early in the show’s run to see how they’ve changed over the years.

The diner will be closed Thursday for filming, but if you were planning on hanging around to catch a glimpse of Fieri, you’d be disappointed anyway: because of COVID protocols, he won’t be there.

The Skylark, which bills itself as “not your ordinary diner” serves an upscale (for a diner) menu along with traditional favorites. Its official name, according to its website is the Skylark Fine Diner and Lounge”; yes, they have a bar.

No air date for the episode being filmed this week has been announced.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

