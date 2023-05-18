Diner-style restaurant chain expanding in NJ

Could a diner be a chain? I mean, if so, is Denny's a diner? Or is it a breakfast restaurant?

Luckily you don't have to get all that philosophical. You just have to know there's a great place to eat that's expanding in New Jersey. So listen up.

It's called Toast City Diner. Fans just call it "Toast." It describes itself not quite as a diner, but a diner-style restaurant. Comfort and breakfast food is a big part of what they do so I think it fits. The first Toast City Diner opened in Montclair in 2007. From there they went on to open locations in Asbury Park and Red Bank. All towns with the kind of hip vibe that's perfect for what they do.

They serve breakfast, brunch, and lunch. No dinner. So their locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They also do catering and they host events.

They do amazing breakfasts with a deep menu but also offer sandwiches, burgers, wraps, salads, bowls, etc. And now they're offering a new place to try them.

A new Toast City Diner is in the works for Cranford at the corner of South and Walnut Ave. beside the Cranford Hotel.

I am so excited to bring this next chapter to downtown Cranford,” said its founder Amy Russo. “It is the perfect town to open our next location, and we look forward to fully embracing the local residents and visitors to one of the best downtowns in N.J.

No hard opening date was given but it's expected to be sometime this fall.

So can a chain restaurant be a diner? Who cares! I'll take the sausage and pepper omelet and the red velvet pancakes!

