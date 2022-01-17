Did you know this hit show actress was from NJ?

If you haven't watched the show, you’ve absolutely seen the trailer.

In 2019, the series entitled Euphoria was released, and ever since then has taken America by storm. After two long years of awaiting a second season, the show is back and the conversations surrounding it have recirculated.

The main discussion upon New Jerseyans, however, is how Barbie Ferreira, who plays the role of Kat in Euphoria, went from her NJ mall job to a multi-million dollar hit series.

Barbie Ferreira Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Barbie was born in Spanish Harlem in 1996, and was always interested in theater. Her town lacked these programs, however, which is why she moved to Maywood in Bergen County in her early teens.

She had a difficult time in high school and used writing and acting as an emotional outlet. When she first began her public career, she started off as a plus-sized model to get her name out there.

Despite doubt from many teachers and adults, she landed a retail job at the American Apparel store at Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus and also began modeling for the brand. This allowed her to get her foot in the door and build the connections that would soon lead her to move to LA and land the role of Kat in Euphoria.

Maude Apatow, Barbie Ferreira, Zendaya, Syndey Sweeney Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP loading...

Her character in the show doesn’t stray too far from her real-life attitude. Her resentments toward high school and the nature of being a teen all play out in the show.

Kat’s character draws attention to some of the awful realities that come with being a high school student such as body shaming, bullying, and loneliness.

As Kat, Barbie is able to be a voice for not only her high school self but for the many teens struggling with the same things she once did. She is an inspiration to aspiring actors not only in New Jersey but across the country. And if you haven’t checked out Euphoria yet you definitely should. It’s addicting.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now:

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City