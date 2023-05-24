Did you know Chris Christie got rid of the dumbest NJ law ever?

Every state has dumb, illogical, or obsolete laws that are often cited and mocked.

And some states never bother to get rid of them and they said they’re gathering dust for years upon years or even centuries upon centuries.

We’ve got our own share of them. For instance, here in the Garden State according to JosephRutiglianoLaw.com, if you've been arrested for drunk driving, you lose the privilege of personalized plates. (N.J.S.A. 39:4-50) I don’t really see how that would be a deterrent to anybody, but OK.

Oh, also, people who would love to have personalized plates would be sad to hear that they could also lose that privilege if they’re convicted of reckless, driving, or death by auto or vessel.

Here’s another interesting law. It is illegal to sell handcuffs to minors. I wonder if they mean the real kind that you have to open with a key?

Rawf8 Rawf8 loading...

Or even the fun plastic ones you can get in the toy store. Now these next few have become urban myths and I haven’t found these anywhere on the books, but according to JosephRutiglianoLaw.com, to they do exist.

It’s against the law to frown at a police officer.

Could it possibly be against the law for a man to knit during fishing season?

It is illegal to raise chickens in bottles? What does that even mean?

But here is a law that Chris Christie knew was so stupid that they no longer belonged on the books.

This law existed until 2015 and said that you were not allowed to sell spray paint without a warning sign posted in the retail establishment warning about the penalties associated with spray paint graffiti.

According to Justia the sign would have to read something like this and be displayed. Either near the aisles where the spray paint is displayed or where the spray paint is paid for.

“In New Jersey an act of graffiti committed by a juvenile may carry a penalty of a one-year driver's license suspension for a first offense and a two-year suspension for a second offense, and that an act of graffiti committed by either an adult or a juvenile may carry a penalty of restitution or 20 days' community service. A person who knowingly violates this section shall be fined $50 for the first offense and $100 for a second or subsequent offense.”

I mean, talk about being your mommy! Do you have signs near the knife section of the department store warning about the penalties for stabbing people?

Or near the Clorox warning of the penalties for throwing it at someone?

Of all the ridiculous and overreaching nanny laws, thank goodness Chris Christie had the good sense to see this and to take this one off the books in 2015.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

Every Governor New Jersey has ever had

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.