Did you feel the earthquake? Neither did we!

None of my co-hosts on the Speaking Podcast felt the earthquake that reportedly shook New Jersey at 2 a.m. on Wednesday this week. That said, even if they had, was it a legit earthquake?

After hearing from callers in the morning, it seemed that many people heard and felt the same thing which woke them out of bed. A quick “boom” that lasted just a second of two. Sounded much more like an explosion than a rolling earthquake. I told my story of being in Costa Rica for an earthquake and we raised the question about whether aliens had anything to do with what was happening in Jersey.

This lead to a great conversation about Rowdy Roddy Piper, and the movie “They Live.” It’s a classic. Listen to our review and check it out for yourself. OK, we may have also addressed the ridiculous picture that I’m using for my passport renewal and whether my home office is really ready for an eventual return to prime time TV … you decide.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.