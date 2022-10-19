Did Murphy forget he’s governor of NJ? (Opinion)

Does Phil Murphy know he's the governor of New Jersey or did he have a Joe Biden moment where he may not know where or who he is? On Monday, our governor tweeted this out to the good people of the Garden State.

Well isn't that special?

The governor of New Jersey who has two teams that play here at Metlife Stadium and are 9-3 respectively is not only tweeting about one of those teams' arch-enemies but congratulating them, no less.

Oh, by the way, in case the governor hadn't noticed, here at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, the Giants beat the Ravens 24-20 to go 5-1. Meanwhile, in Green Bay, the Jets, who also play in New Jersey beat the Green Bay Packers 27-10 to go 4-2.

New York Giants v Washington Football Team Getty Images loading...

Neither team was supposed to do anything this year. Where were their congratulations?

Zach Wilson AP loading...

Could this governor me more out of touch? This to me is worse than Gov. Christie's love for the Cowboys, which we had to put up with for eight years while the Giants were going through their hard times. To Christie's credit, he was honest about his misplaced Dallas allegiance and never tried to pass himself off as anything else but a Cowboys fan.

Twitter nation, or should I say North Jersey Twitter Nation, was not happy about the tweet.

The rest of Twitter nation wasn't buying it, either.

I think after this tweet, North Jersey would like to think of our governor as a "Central Jersey guy."

On that, I bet many New Jerseyians including myself agree, Murphy should run for governor of PA.

Of course, it didn't take long for the governor's people to realize the error of his ways so they then put out this.

The sincerity is overwhelming. I wonder what the fan reaction will be should Gov. Murphy show up at Metlife on Dec. 11 when the Giants host the Eagles. Let's see who he congratulates then.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

