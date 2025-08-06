It’s rare to be able to point to a business that’s been in New Jersey longer than the Hindenburg disaster. Or longer than the Great Depression. Or as long as the end of World War 1.

But I have one. And sadly, it’s going away.

DiCosmo's: New Jersey is losing a local fixture

In Elizabeth, New Jersey, for more than 100 years, a little green shack on 4th Avenue has been doling out the best Italian ice money can buy. A little green building with an awning featuring the colors of Italy will soon be no more. DiCosmo's is closing down.

It was always a family-owned business, and John and Nancy DiCosmo, the most recent owners, now reside in Ocean County, rather than in the house next door. They are no longer seen in their lawn chairs sitting next to the business, which was sold last November. Ali Abdalla bought them out, but it has been closed for months, and Abdalla says he’s not reopening it as an Italian ice joint.

A president and the chairman of the board loved it, too

“To be honest, we are looking to knock down the whole thing, to make something nice, really attractive,” Abdalla said.

According to NJ.com, even the famous were fans. Richard Nixon and Frank Sinatra used to be customers.

There is still a location of DiCosmo’s open in Metuchen, where you’ll find flavors like lemon, cherry, mango, Pina Colada, strawberry guava, lime mint, cantaloupe, and more.

No one has any idea what might be going in at that old location in Elizabeth, though. You can't fault John and Nancy for packing it in after so many years, but it’s going to be missed in the old neighborhood for sure.

