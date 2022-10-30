It's that time of year again in New Jersey. That time when our clocks are no longer pushed forward and fall an hour back. Once again, it'll get dark at the end of our workdays and will remain that way until we get closer to spring.

Not only does it get dark early, but it also continues to get colder. A combination most of us in the state never look forward to. Cold plus dark typically equals unhappy New Jerseyans.

At least when it comes to November and December we have the holiday season to look forward to. And along with the holidays themselves, we also get to enjoy the decorations that help light up those otherwise dark and cold nights.

But aside from that, there doesn't seem to be much of an upside to standard time. Believe it or not, however, there is a bright spot to the chaos of springing forward and falling back every year.

Old wooden clock Getty Images/Hemera/THinkstock loading...

We may not realize it, but we need standard time to remain in New Jersey for when the days become short and cold. For as much of a drag as it is during the evenings, we should be thankful for the benefit it provides in the morning.

This is very evident at the end of October and beginning of November, just before the clocks fall back that first Sunday in November. Are you finding it harder than usual to get out of bed? Thank those dark New Jersey mornings in part for that.

We might not realize it, but New Jersey mornings would be extremely dark if we remained in Daylight Saving Time. Think about it. At its peak, the sun wouldn't rise until after 8 a.m. across the state.

December 9 snow (Tom Cunningham, Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

The weeks leading up to our clocks falling back gives us a glimpse of what that would be like. For as dark as mornings are during that time, it would be a lot worse if we remained in Daylight Saving Time.

Sure, many would complain and moan now about the dark evenings. But that complaining would be far worse if we started our days in the dark. It would also be more dangerous with kids waiting in the pitch dark for their buses in the morning.

Accidents would also increase as a result. Since daylight helps us focus more on the roads, heading to work in the dark while we're still trying to wake up would increase the chances of getting into an accident.

Ross M Horowitz, Getty Images Ross M Horowitz, Getty Images loading...

We don't ever think of that because we've always pushed the clocks back in New Jersey. If anything, it would be better to fall back and leave it back. It would still stay bright later come summer, and it wouldn't stop us from having a fun night out.

Perhaps the only drawback to that would be a sunrise occurring before 5 a.m. but honestly? That would bother people far less than a sunrise at 8 a.m.

By falling back and springing forward every year, we help create a sense of normalcy in the morning when we're starting our days. Sure, the sunrise still happens later in the winter, but overall the change isn't as extreme as what it could be if we left the clocks in Daylight Standard Time.

Morning sun light effect 3 o'clock Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Yes, the overall reason for changing the clocks is outdated, but it still does serve a purpose. And if we were to end the practice of falling back and springing forward, then standard time is where we should leave it.

