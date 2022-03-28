Despite Oscar Smackdown, things New Jersey would rather do than watch Academy Awards
Despite Sunday night's "Oscar Smackdown" where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of the whole world for making a "GI Jane" joke about his wife Jada Pinkett who suffers from alopecia, I'm not a big fan of the Academy Awards broadcast.
Like many other shows including late-night television, they're not what they used to be. They've become way too politicized in their views and too politically correct in their presentation. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the slap seen around the world. They did put out a statement.
Personally, I have no problem with a man standing up for his wife who's being made fun of on worldwide television for something that she suffers from. Smith was about to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard who Smith describes "as a fierce defender of his family."
Smith has also portrayed Muhammad Ali so I wouldn't be getting him mad by making fun of his wife. Smith did apologize to the Oscars but not Chris Rock.
I think it's Rock who should apologize to the Smiths for making the joke in the first place. if for no other reason than I really don't think he meant to hurt or offend either of them. Sometimes a joke can go too far if it's taken the wrong way and this one was.
As for those who missed the whole thing, there are many things people would rather do than watch the Academy Awards, like for instance.
Justin Morris
Watching paint dry
Jason Allentoff
Trying to figure out when the show went from elegant to crap.
Steven Keller
Almost anything. I'm so not interested in these Political Spewing Ignants lol
Teddy Maturo
Sitting in Friday summer traffic on 35
Dorie Dowling Rickard
Clean out my cats litter boxes
Chris McKelvey
Drinking a quart of prune juice mixed with equal parts of Dulcolax, Exlax & Miralax.
Jeffrey Paul
Root canal
John Kensil
I will be watching Avengers Endgame on TBS rather than this sanctimonious smug Millionaire butt kissing fest.
Kris Iannacone
Scrubbing floors with a toothbrush
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
Listening to tapes of Steve Trevelise
Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco
I’m actually watching Eddie and the Cruisers
Glenn Summers
Campaigning for Phil Murphy
Deborah Stevenson Baj
Pulling all my eyelashes out.
Janice Wilson
Extracting teeth...giving a cat a bath.....my taxes.....ANYTHING BUT FOLLYWOOD BS!
Rich Gunning
Slamming my hand in a car door.
Erin Murray Hunt
Getting a colonoscopy...while awake.
Beth Coffey Fite
Scrubbing toilets.
Amy Spagnuolo Higgins
Literally anything! Even that commercial with Sarah McLachlan about the animals needing homes.....LOL
Martin Stephens
Eating Liver and Onions
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
