Despite Sunday night's "Oscar Smackdown" where Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in front of the whole world for making a "GI Jane" joke about his wife Jada Pinkett who suffers from alopecia, I'm not a big fan of the Academy Awards broadcast.

Like many other shows including late-night television, they're not what they used to be. They've become way too politicized in their views and too politically correct in their presentation. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the slap seen around the world. They did put out a statement.

Personally, I have no problem with a man standing up for his wife who's being made fun of on worldwide television for something that she suffers from. Smith was about to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard who Smith describes "as a fierce defender of his family."

Smith has also portrayed Muhammad Ali so I wouldn't be getting him mad by making fun of his wife. Smith did apologize to the Oscars but not Chris Rock.

I think it's Rock who should apologize to the Smiths for making the joke in the first place. if for no other reason than I really don't think he meant to hurt or offend either of them. Sometimes a joke can go too far if it's taken the wrong way and this one was.

As for those who missed the whole thing, there are many things people would rather do than watch the Academy Awards, like for instance.

Justin Morris

Watching paint dry

Jason Allentoff

Trying to figure out when the show went from elegant to crap.

Steven Keller

Almost anything. I'm so not interested in these Political Spewing Ignants lol

Teddy Maturo

Sitting in Friday summer traffic on 35

Dorie Dowling Rickard

Clean out my cats litter boxes

Chris McKelvey

Drinking a quart of prune juice mixed with equal parts of Dulcolax, Exlax & Miralax.

Jeffrey Paul

Root canal

John Kensil

I will be watching Avengers Endgame on TBS rather than this sanctimonious smug Millionaire butt kissing fest.

Kris Iannacone

Scrubbing floors with a toothbrush

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

Listening to tapes of Steve Trevelise

Angelo Cosenzo Cordasco

I’m actually watching Eddie and the Cruisers

Glenn Summers

Campaigning for Phil Murphy

Deborah Stevenson Baj

Pulling all my eyelashes out.

Janice Wilson

Extracting teeth...giving a cat a bath.....my taxes.....ANYTHING BUT FOLLYWOOD BS!

Rich Gunning

Slamming my hand in a car door.

Erin Murray Hunt

Getting a colonoscopy...while awake.

Beth Coffey Fite

Scrubbing toilets.

Amy Spagnuolo Higgins

Literally anything! Even that commercial with Sarah McLachlan about the animals needing homes.....LOL

Martin Stephens

Eating Liver and Onions

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

