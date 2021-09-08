Despite Ida-ravaged flooding, schools in Manville, NJ reopen

(MANVILLE) – Public schools in Manville reopened on a two-hour delay Wednesday, despite the devastation the town has endured from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

"We believe that is is essential to return to a regular school routine and provide a safe haven for our students," according to a letter from the school district to parents.

Today is actually not the first day of school for the district. Students started classes on Aug. 31 but then closed two days later after flooding from Ida ravaged the town.

For students who may not be ready to return to full in-person learning, they are allowed to access assignments remotely.

Schools will remain on a half-day schedule through Friday.

The district is also actively working to help displaced students and their families by organizing transportation for these students. If displaced families have not contacted someone from the schools for transportation help, they are asked to contact the main office.

Displaced students who cannot attend school in person, are expected to log into their teacher's Google Classroom or Canvas pages to access assignments.

The letter also said that any student who had their Chromebook or WiFi damaged by the storm should bring their device with them to school on Wednesday. Damaged devices will be collected and new ones will be issued.

Athletic practices resume on Wednesday as well, and students should be prepared to play. Coaches will send out their own messages to their teams with more information.

The school district will also provide free breakfast and lunch for students for the 2021-22 school year. Displaced students should complete a Free & Reduced Lunch Application.

Counseling services will continue to be provided for students when they return to school.

Any families in need of FEMA Disaster Assistance should visit www.DisasaterAssistance.gov for more information or to apply for aid.