You may have seen this entree at one of the many amazing Italian Restaurants around New Jersey.

It's a meal I've been making since my kids were little.

My daughter requested it so often, I call it "Chicken Marissa."

The exact origin of the recipe is unclear, but it's something everybody seems to love and it's so easy to make.

You'll need small chicken breasts, chicken cutlets, or even chicken tenderloins.

Pick up a back of fresh spinach, a jar of marinated roasted peppers, and your favorite cheese.

You can use shaved parmesan, sliced provolone, or asiago cheese. Just a few steps and you have a restaurant-quality Italian dish that is sure to please and impress, and IT'S EASY!

Quick easy weeknight chicken dish

