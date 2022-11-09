Dennis Malloy shares easy, delicious, healthy fall dish

This is the time of year when we all tend to pack on a few pounds.

You can still eat well and eat healthy.

In the last few years we've seen a lot of low-calorie substitutes for our favorite foods.

Cauliflower is one of the most common. Everything from cauliflower pizza crust to "riced" cauliflower.

If cooked right and paired with the right foods riced cauliflower can be a delicious substitute for high calories, high-carb real rice.

This dish contains chicken (or plant-based chicken substitute), mushrooms, peas and riced cauliflower.

You can find riced cauliflower in a bag in the produce section of your favorite supermarket or in the frozen food section.

The meal can be totally vegan if you use the chicken substitutes (Quorn is an excellent brand) or small chicken breasts or chicken tenderloins.

Heat about two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a pan on medium.

Sauté chicken along with one small container of sliced mushrooms with half a bag of frozen peas.

Set cooked chicken and vegetables aside.

Take one bag of riced cauliflower.

Sauté in the pan on medium heat with two more tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil.

Add salt, black pepper and garlic powder to taste.

Stir occasionally for five minutes and then add half a cup of chicken broth.

Plate riced cauliflower.

Top cauliflower with chicken, mushroom and peas. Buon appetito!

