Dennis Malloy makes a delicious super healthy Italian dinner

Jersey fresh veggies are just a couple of weeks away, but you can make this with what is available at your supermarket now.

Most of the "Italian" food we consume here is loaded up with more cheese, meat and calories than traditional genuine Italian dishes. Real Italian food is simple and generally very healthy.

You can use your favorite spaghetti or other pasta in moderation for this dish but give "zoodles" a try at least once. It's zucchini shredded into a spaghetti shape and if cooked properly with a little bit of grated parmesan on top, it's delicious.

You'll need one or two packages of zoodles, mushrooms, 4 plum tomatoes, ½ a red onion + grilled chicken.

Sautee a package of sliced mushrooms, with ½ of a small red onion in 3 tbsps. of olive oil. Salt, pepper, garlic powder mix to taste.

After the onions turn translucent, add diced tomatoes and dust with Italian seasoning.

Cook all together for about 5 minutes.

Add red pepper flake for some zing...or not.

Set aside on a plate.

Add 2 more tbsps. of olive oil and toss in zoodles on med/high heat and stir often for 2 minutes.

If you can't find zoodles in your supermarket, you can easily make your own with this inexpensive device.

Add some chicken broth for the final minute of cooking.

Toss cooked mushrooms, onions and tomatoes over top with some chopped grilled chicken or protein of your choice.

Heat through and serve. Buon Appetito!

