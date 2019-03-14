Dennis hosts comedy benefit Saturday night

If you're looking for a fun way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day and help a great cause, come out to Holy Cross Prep Academy in Delran this Saturday night. Some of the best years of my life were spent at this school and I'm happy to help raise money to keep this important educational institution thriving. The Diocese stopped funding last year and the school relies on tuition and fundraisers like this one to keep its important mission alive.

We have a full lineup of "Irish" comedians to make it a fun night, along with some great prizes and delicious food too. Doors open at 6pm. Dinner is served at 7 and the show starts at 8! If you're not busy, come on by. I'd love to meet you and share an evening of laughs with you!

