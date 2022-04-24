Delran, NJ woman sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

DELRAN - A woman suffered third-degree burns and drove into traffic after a Dunkin' employee spilled three hot cups of coffee on her at the drive-thru, according to a recent lawsuit.

The lawsuit filed by D'Amato Law Firm claims Samantha Picklo still has scars on her legs from the August 2021 incident. It's the third coffee-related lawsuit against Dunkin' within the last six weeks.

Picklo ordered breakfast and three coffees, including an extra-large, a large, and a medium, according to the lawsuit. It stated she was told to wait in her pick-up truck while an employee brought the coffees out to her.

An employee came out carrying the three coffees in a cardboard tray holder, the lawsuit said. But the suit says as he handed the tray to her, the extra-large cup fell forward into Picklo's lap, followed by the other two cups.

The lawsuit says that with a total of 58 ounces of scalding coffee in her lap, Picklo accidentally hit her vehicle's accelerator. After her pick-up came to a stop in the middle of Route 130, Picklo jumped out of the vehicle and "tore off her pants," according to the suit.

The lawsuit includes a portion of an August 2021 Delran Fire Department report detailing the incident.

"A female was on her hands and knees with a shirt and her undergarments on screaming for help," it states.

NJ Advance Media reported that police body camera footage from the incident showed Picklo's legs had red marks and peeling skin.

The lawsuit, filed in mid-March, is notably different than two other lawsuits filed against Dunkin' in April.

A Lyndhurst couple and a Totowa couple each separately accused their local Dunkin' locations of serving coffee that was too hot. But Picklo's lawsuit specifically states she is not accusing the Delran franchise of serving unsafe coffee.

Instead, Picklo's suit places blame on the tray holders Dunkin' uses to hold coffee cups and the employee. It states the tray holder could not safely secure her order and that the employee was negligent.

"The devices in the tray holder which were intended to secure the bottom of the containers of hot coffee were not long enough or high enough to safely secure the tall containers of coffee," the lawsuit claimed

Dunkin' denied Picklo's claims in a court filing earlier this month.

