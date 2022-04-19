LYNDHURST — Just a week after a store location in Totowa was sued, another Dunkin' in North Jersey has been accused of giving customers coffee so hot that it caused burns.

NorthJersey.com reported that Lyndhurst residents Paul and Corrine Haggerty have filed a lawsuit against the store on Valley Brook Road in that township, claiming that in September 2020, Paul Haggerty was served coffee with a mismatched cup and lid, which the couple said caused the beverage to spill on him, resulting in second- and third-degree burns.

The same severity of injury was claimed by another man who recently sued, along with his wife, demanding information from Dunkin' and its location on Minnisink Road in Totowa on how hot the company typically serves its coffee and at what temperature coffee can cause skin damage.

According to the report, Paul Haggerty said some of his injuries were permanent and affected his employment.

An unrelated NorthJersey.com report from December 2021 identified a Lt. Paul Haggerty among several Lyndhurst police officers sued, along with the department as a whole, over the dissemination of body camera footage of a former planning official and blogger critical of the township's government suffering an epileptic seizure.

NorthJersey.com reported that Dunkin' did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit brought by the Haggertys.

Other notable lawsuits filed in New Jersey against Dunkin' were brought in 2012, 2014, and 2021.

