One of the best Mexican restaurants in the United States is in NJ

One of my favorite meals to dine out and enjoy is "Mexican". I enjoy many different dishes when it comes to Mexican recipes. Enchiladas, tamales, flutes, chorizo, burritos, and tacos to name a few.

I find Mexican cuisine to have a great bold taste and plenty of veggies. Not all Mexican recipes are extremely spicey and you often can get foods with less "kick" so don't be intimidated to try. There is an opportunity of course to enjoy savory meals with a "kick".

Another thing I love is dessert at a Mexican restaurant, including my favorite Tres Leche Cake! If you have never had Tres Leche Cake you are missing out on a truly fantastic experience. One of my Top 10 desserts of all time.

We have many fantastic Mexican restaurants here at the Jersey Shore to enjoy. So maybe enjoy a meal locally, but if you are looking for the best Mexican restaurant in New Jersey and one of the best in America, look no further than Jersey City. According to Love Food, this restaurant is a gem in the Garden State.

According to Love Food Orale Mexican Kitchen in Jersey City is the best Mexican restaurant in Jersey and one of the best in the United States. "Delicious options like avocado toast with seitan and bone marrow tacos. The cocktails, like blood orange or blueberry Margaritas, are equally innovative and delicious."

Have you dined at Orale? If you have let us know what you think and any recommendations you may have. If you have a favorite local Mexican restaurant let us know which you prefer.

