Delicious Mexican restaurant in Central New Jersey

We love our food here in New Jersey, and why wouldn't we? We have some of the best around. I've spoken to people who have lived in other states around the country and one thing they always mention is that no other states food compares to that of New Jersey.

Living in this state all my life, I've never really known the difference. But it will always hang around in the back of my head that it's tough to find better food anywhere else.

TacoRito in Robbinsville, New Jersey is one of my new favorite places to get a bite to eat. It's similar to a Chipotle kind of place, but it's only located here in New Jersey.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

They have all the usual suspects on their menu. Burritos, tacos, cabbage wraps and rice bowls.

According to their website they're:

"Not your typical Mexican restaurant. Our ingredients come from traditional roots infused with a modern twist."

In my favorite, the rice bowl, they have tons of things you can add on. Multiple kinds of rice, jalapeños, guacamole, pico de gallo, just to name a few.

They have three current locations across Central Jersey (yes I'm considering all of these locations Central Jersey.)

Their Robbinsville location is at 2346 NJ-33

There's one at 7 Schalks Crossing road in Plainsboro Township

And another at 110 Main street in Hightstown

Judging by their quality of food, I wouldn't be surprised if they start expanding further in New Jersey.

You can check out their menu to see what you would want to order here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Incredibly stunning new restaurant in Central Jersey