Dee Dee Sharp, much more than a one hit wonder

After talking with Dee Dee Sharp for five minutes you feel like you’ve known each other for 100 years. She’s so comfortable and pleasant to be around. I had the pleasure of talking with her a few years ago on my TV show, The Big Joe Henry Variety Show. She was laid back but attentive, and thrilled the audience with her rendition of Mashed Potato Time.

Dee Dee started singing at the age of 13. When a car accident had left her mother injured and unable to work, she answered an ad in a newspaper for a backup singer. She would go on to work with Lloyd Price, Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell, Frankie Avalon and Jackie Wilson just to name a few.

She was given the name Dee Dee Sharp by a pair of record producers. Her brother called her Dee and she sang in D Sharp so that’s how she got the name Dee Dee Sharp.

Mashed Potato was a big hit selling over a million copies and garnering a gold record. Dee Dee, who originally is from Philadelphia, provided background vocals and produced with The O’Jay's Lou Rawls and Teddy Pendergrass.

She married Kenny Gamble of the famed Gamble and Huff writing and producing team and went on to produce many great artists and records. She was well received throughout the music community and also the boxing world.

She was going to marry Muhammad Ali but changed her mind after finding out that he was converting to the Muslim religion. Dee Dee Sharp is a great entertainer with lots of great stories. Check it out.