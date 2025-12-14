You can get ticketed if you don't do this, so make sure you do. But man, can it be annoying.

We got around five inches of snow in my neck of the woods, and it felt like the first time we got snow in years.

I had forgotten just how annoying it can be to clear all of the snow off your car. I did it around midmorning once the snow had stopped, and it took about 30 minutes to get the entire car cleaned with no snow anywhere left on it.

I turned my car on during this as well in hopes of melting some of the snow, but it's still a pain in the neck.

Trying to get every last inch of the snow on the top of the car, clearing off the entire windshield, only to have more snow get brushed onto it, then clearing the windshield again.

Maybe my methods aren't as productive as they should be, but it still feels like such a hassle.

Factor in, too, trying to clear a path for my car to move out of my parking space, and it gets even more mind-numbing.

When I was a kid, there was nothing better than a snowstorm. You may get off school or get a delayed opening, you could build a snowman or play football with your friends. It was a blast just to be outside playing in it.

Nowadays? I'd be good if I never saw snow again.

