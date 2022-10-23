Deadly skydiver accident near NJ airport under investigation

PITTSTOWN — A Michigan man is dead after a terrible skydiving accident in Hunterdon County on Friday and the incident is under investigation.

State Police said that troopers responded to Alexandria Field airport around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a sky diving incident.

Brandon M. Jackson, 37, of Troy, Michigan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Associated Press reported that Jackson was found in a field near the airport.

An FAA spokesperson told New Jersey 101.5 that it is aware of the accident and investigating.

"FAA investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft."

Officials have not confirmed the company involved in the jump.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

