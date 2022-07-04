Prosecutor: Shooting in Neptune, NJ leaves 1 man dead

NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP — A man died about an hour after being found shot in a parked car very early Monday, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

There was no direct connection to the Headliner nightclub, which posted its own message to dismiss rampant online rumors.

Neptune police responded around 1:40 a.m. to reports of possible shots fired in the area of 1401 Route 35 South.

An adult male, whose identity was not disclosed, was found wounded in a vehicle parked along South Concourse, Linskey said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

“The Headliner is open for business with regular hours of operation effective immediately,” as ownership and management said the shooting happened on a street between the club, a marina and other local businesses.

The club had briefly locked down as a precaution, according to the same message.

Anyone with information on the deadly incident was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

