A beautiful beach day on Labor Day weekend turned harrowing and tragic at several locations on the Jersey Shore.

On Sunday, the body of a 24-year-old man was pulled from the waters at the Fifth Street Beach in Beach Haven, according to 6ABC Action News, which had video showing more than a dozen rescuers forming a human chain in the water to help rescuers.

A helicopter was also involved in the search.

Another possible drowning victim, also a 24-year-old man, was reported missing about 30 miles north in Seaside Heights. The victim was reported being in distress about 6:30 p.m. in the waters off the Stockton Avenue beach, NJ.com reported.

Five other swimmers also had to be rescued from the water at that beach, the report said.

Swimmers are advised to show caution on Monday as the risk for rip currents remains high on Monday as a result of wind and wave conditions.

