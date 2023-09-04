NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/4

Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Wind and/or wave conditions will support the development of very strong rip currents. Rip currents can be life threatening to anyone caught in the rip current.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 4 feet
WindsFrom the South
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
Ocean Temperature72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
Air Temperature78° - 90°
Sunrise/Sunset6:26am - 7:26pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Mon 5:38a		High
Mon 12:00p		Low
Mon 6:18p		High
Tue 12:25a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:02a		High
Mon 11:34a		Low
Mon 5:42p		High
Mon 11:59p
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:14a		High
Mon 11:48a		Low
Mon 5:54p		High
Tue 12:13a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:06a		High
Mon 11:30a		Low
Mon 5:46p		High
Mon 11:55p
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 9:43a		High
Mon 3:40p		Low
Mon 10:23p		High
Tue 4:05a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 5:41a		High
Mon 11:51a		Low
Mon 6:25p		High
Tue 12:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 9:17a		High
Mon 2:47p		Low
Mon 9:57p		High
Tue 3:12a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:45p		Low
Mon 6:56p		High
Tue 1:04a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:12a		High
Mon 11:33a		Low
Mon 5:57p		High
Mon 11:58p
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Mon 5:36a		High
Mon 12:03p		Low
Mon 6:19p		High
Tue 12:23a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Mon 5:16a		High
Mon 11:40a		Low
Mon 5:59p		High
Tue 12:02a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Mon 6:14a		High
Mon 12:41p		Low
Mon 6:55p		High
Tue 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September.

