NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/4

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Wind and/or wave conditions will support the development of very strong rip currents. Rip currents can be life threatening to anyone caught in the rip current.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 4 feet Winds From the South

4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)

4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots) Ocean Temperature 72° - 75°

(Normal 72° - 76°) Air Temperature 78° - 90° Sunrise/Sunset 6:26am - 7:26pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 5:38a High

Mon 12:00p Low

Mon 6:18p High

Tue 12:25a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:02a High

Mon 11:34a Low

Mon 5:42p High

Mon 11:59p MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:14a High

Mon 11:48a Low

Mon 5:54p High

Tue 12:13a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:06a High

Mon 11:30a Low

Mon 5:46p High

Mon 11:55p SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 9:43a High

Mon 3:40p Low

Mon 10:23p High

Tue 4:05a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 5:41a High

Mon 11:51a Low

Mon 6:25p High

Tue 12:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 9:17a High

Mon 2:47p Low

Mon 9:57p High

Tue 3:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:45p Low

Mon 6:56p High

Tue 1:04a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:12a High

Mon 11:33a Low

Mon 5:57p High

Mon 11:58p OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Mon 5:36a High

Mon 12:03p Low

Mon 6:19p High

Tue 12:23a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 5:16a High

Mon 11:40a Low

Mon 5:59p High

Tue 12:02a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Mon 6:14a High

Mon 12:41p Low

Mon 6:55p High

Tue 1:07a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.

TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

