NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/4
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Wind and/or wave conditions will support the development of very strong rip currents. Rip currents can be life threatening to anyone caught in the rip current.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 4 feet
|Winds
|From the South
4 - 9 mph (Gust 12 mph)
4 - 8 knots (Gust 10 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|72° - 75°
(Normal 72° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 90°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:26am - 7:26pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 5:38a
|High
Mon 12:00p
|Low
Mon 6:18p
|High
Tue 12:25a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:02a
|High
Mon 11:34a
|Low
Mon 5:42p
|High
Mon 11:59p
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:14a
|High
Mon 11:48a
|Low
Mon 5:54p
|High
Tue 12:13a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:06a
|High
Mon 11:30a
|Low
Mon 5:46p
|High
Mon 11:55p
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 9:43a
|High
Mon 3:40p
|Low
Mon 10:23p
|High
Tue 4:05a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 5:41a
|High
Mon 11:51a
|Low
Mon 6:25p
|High
Tue 12:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 9:17a
|High
Mon 2:47p
|Low
Mon 9:57p
|High
Tue 3:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:45p
|Low
Mon 6:56p
|High
Tue 1:04a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:12a
|High
Mon 11:33a
|Low
Mon 5:57p
|High
Mon 11:58p
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Mon 5:36a
|High
Mon 12:03p
|Low
Mon 6:19p
|High
Tue 12:23a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 5:16a
|High
Mon 11:40a
|Low
Mon 5:59p
|High
Tue 12:02a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Mon 6:14a
|High
Mon 12:41p
|Low
Mon 6:55p
|High
Tue 1:07a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SE this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms late.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 10 seconds.
TUE: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. E swell 2 to 3 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon and evening, then diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
