When David Portnoy is not running Bar Stool Sports, which he founded on creating controversial content, he's reviewing pizza. A good review from "El Presidente" can send crowds so big that the line goes out the door and down the block, as they did at DeLuca's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan Borough.

The place was so crowded that they ended up selling out several times in a single week. What can you expect when your pizza is so good that it rates a 9.4?

DeLuca's is just one of many Central Jersey pizza joints that received a top rating from Portnoy. There are so many great places that, for your convenience, I categorized them for you. Having already done David Portnoy's best NJ Shore Pizza reviews, here are his best reviews in Central Jersey, which covers Hunterdon, Somerset, Union, Middlesex, Mercer, Monmouth, and Ocean counties. Mangia!

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza (Raritan, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza (Raritan, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza, Raritan, NJ

Score: 9.4

Watch the review here.

DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies (Robbinsville, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - DeLorenzo's Tomato Pies (Robbinsville, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

De Lorenzo's Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, NJ

Score: 9.1

Watch the review here.

Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Brooklyn Square Pizza (Jackson, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Brooklyn Square Pizza in Jackson (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Brooklyn Square Pizza (Jackson, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Brooklyn Square Pizza: Jackson, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Conte's Pizza in Princeton (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Conte's Pizza (Princeton, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Conte's Pizza in Princeton (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Conte's Pizza (Princeton, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Conte's Pizza: Princeton, NJ

Score: 8.9

Watch the review here.

Federici's in Freehold (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Federici's (Freehold, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Federici's in Freehold (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Federici's (Freehold, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Federici's Family Restaurant: Freehold, NJ

Score: 8.8

Watch the review here.

Nancy's Townehouse in Rahway (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nancy's Townehouse (Rahway, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Nancy's Townehouse in Rahway (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nancy's Townehouse (Rahway, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Nancy's Townehouse: Rahway, NJ

Score: 8.8

Watch the review here.

Nunzio's Pizza in Long Branch (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nunzio's Pizzeria (Long Branch, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Nunzio's Pizza in Long Branch (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Nunzio's Pizzeria (Long Branch, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Nunzio's Pizzeria: Long Branch

Score: 8.6

Watch the review here.

Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Papa's Tomato Pies (Robbinsville, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Papa's Tomato Pies in Robbinsville (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Papa's Tomato Pies (Robbinsville, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Papa's Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, NJ

Score: 8.6

Watch the review here.

Rosie's Pizza in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Rosie's PIzza (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Rosie's Pizza in Point Pleasant Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Rosie's PIzza (Point Pleasant Beach, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Rosie's Pizza: Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Score: 8.5

Watch the review here.

Santillo's Pizza in Elizabeth (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Santillo's Pizza (Elizabeth, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Santillo's Pizza in Elizabeth (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Santillo's Pizza (Elizabeth, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Santillo's Brick Oven Pizza: Elizabeth, NJ

Score: 8.3

Watch the review here.

Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Vic's Italian Restaurant (Bradley Beach, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Vic's Italian Restaurant in Bradley Beach (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Vic's Italian Restaurant (Bradley Beach, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Vic's Italian Restaurant: Bradley Beach, NJ

Score: 8.3

Watch the review here.

Linwood Inn Tap House in Linden (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Linwood Inn Tap House (Linden, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Linwood Inn Tap House in Linden (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Linwood Inn Tap House (Linden, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Linwood Inn Taphouse and Pizza, Linden, NJ

Score: 8.2

Watch the review here.

Luigi's Famous Pizza in Lincroft (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Luigi's Famous Pizza (Lincroft, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Luigi's Famous Pizza in Lincroft (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Luigi's Famous Pizza (Lincroft, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Luigi's Famous Pizza and Ristorante: Lincroft, NJ

Score: 8.1

Watch the review here.

Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria in Neptune City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete & Elda's Bar / Carmen's Pizzeria (Neptune City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Pete & Elda's Bar/Carmen's Pizzeria in Neptune City (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete & Elda's Bar / Carmen's Pizzeria (Neptune City, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Pete & Elda's & Carmen's Pizzeria: Neptune, NJ

Score: 8.1

Watch the review here.

Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Jersey Pizza Boys (Avenel, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Jersey Pizza Boys (Avenel, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Jersey Pizza Boys, Avenel, NJ

Score: 8.1

Watch the review here.

Mancini Pizza in East Brunswick (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Mancini Pizza (East Brunswick, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Mancini Pizza in East Brunswick (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Mancini Pizza (East Brunswick, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Mancini Pizza: East Brunswick, NJ

Score: 7.9

Watch the review here.

The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - The Galley Pizza & Eatery (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) The Galley Pizza & Eatery in Asbury Park (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - The Galley Pizza & Eatery (Asbury Park, NJ)/One Bite PIzza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

The Galley Pizza & Eatery: Asbury Park, NJ

Score: 7.9

Watch the Review here.

Pete's Pizza in Columbus (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete's Pizza (Columbus, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Pete's Pizza in Columbus (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Pete's Pizza (Columbus, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Pete's Pizza Columbus Market Columbus Nj

Score 7.8

Watch the review here.

Urban CoalHouse in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Urban CoalHouse (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Urban CoalHouse in Red Bank (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Urban CoalHouse (Red Bank, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Urban Coalhouse Pizza & Bar: Red Bank, NJ

Score: 7.7

Watch the review here.

Grana Pizza Cafe in Matawan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Grana Pizza Cafe (Matawan, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Grana Pizza Cafe in Matawan (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Grana Pizza Cafe (Matawan, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Grana Pizza Cafe: Matawan, NJ

Score: 7.7

Watch the review here.

Ava's Kitchen & Bar in Kenilworth (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Ava's Kitchen & Bar (Kenilworth, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) Ava's Kitchen & Bar in Kenilworth (Photo: Barstool Pizza Review - Ava's Kitchen & Bar (Kenilworth, NJ)/One Bite Pizza Reviews/YouTube) loading...

Ava's Kitchen and Bar, Kenilworth, NJ

Score: 7.7

Watch the review here.

Scenes from Jersey Pizza Joint's Pizza Bowl III

