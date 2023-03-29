Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening another New Jersey location

Dave’s Hot Chicken, the Los Angeles based chain that features their take on Nashville hot chicken, has plans for its second New Jersey store.

According to APP.com, the new location will be at the Seaview Square Shopping Center in Ocean Twp., along Rte. 66.

The menu at Dave's Hot Chicken centers around their signature hot chicken, which is made by marinating chicken in a blend of spices and buttermilk, then coating it in a flour mixture and frying it until crispy. The chicken is served in a range of spice levels, from "Mild" to "Reaper," which is the spiciest option.

Dave’s Hot Chicken had humble beginnings, starting as a stand in an East Hollywood parking lot. The chicken was a hit, and they have grown since then to 20 states, Canada, Dubai, and Qatar.

According to their website:

The menu was simple, and the chicken was the star. Sourced and prepared to be the juiciest and most tender chicken imaginable, each piece is topped with Dave’s signature mix of spices ranging from No Spice to 'The Reaper.'

In addition to hot chicken, Dave's Hot Chicken offers a variety of sides, including french fries, macaroni and cheese, and coleslaw, as well as sandwiches and sliders featuring their famous chicken.

The franchisee for the new store, Noraiz Khan, told app.com, "We are looking to move as fast as possible. We are going to try to get open by September."

The chain’s other New Jersey spot is in Wayne on Rte. 23.

