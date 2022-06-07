Darlene Love performs Thursday in NJ: Talks to NJ 101.5 about Phil Spector, Ronnie, Steve Van Zandt

Darlene Love is coming to the Union County Performing Arts Center this Thursday night June 9.

Having seen her shows at the Paramount Theater in Asbury Park, I would recommend going. She's still got it after all these years.

Love, who sang such Phil Spector produced hits as "He's A Revel," which she believes is about Spector himself, and "He's Sure The Boy I Love" as well as "Christmas Baby Please Come Home," which became a yearly staple on "The Late Show With David Letterman", opened up about her life and times when she called into my New Jersey 101.5 show.

Tell us about the show

"I’ll be singing all my 60’s classics and a few cover songs too with my band and fabulous singers."

What do you do to keep your voice sounding so great after all these years?

"No loud talking, drinking or smoking and vocal rest is a must when I’m working. I treat my voice as an athlete and that’s how I’m able to maintain my vocal range at 80 years of age."

What's your best "Jersey" story of either being in or performing in New Jersey?

"My fondest memory is recording my first ever music video for Forbidden Nights by Elvis Costello a few years ago with Stevie Van Zandt, Paul Shaffer and Joan Jett at Asbury Park.

Looking back, your thoughts on Phil Spector?

"He was his own worst enemy … Even though he never had my back or best interest I'll always have a soft spot in my heart for Phil."

Was "He's A Rebel" written about anyone specific? Who does it remind you of?

"Phil Spector."

Favorite song that you recorded?

Sam Cooke, "Change Is Gonna Come."

Whatever happened to the movie that was going to be made about your life where Toni Braxton was going to play you?

"It’s happening a bit differently … Stay tuned!"

If you got to title a movie about your life story, what would it be?

"Almost Famous” cause I’m still trying to get there!

For tickets to see Darlene Love click here.

