‘Daraja of Love’ lends a hand to the Newark, NJ community

Daraja means "bridge" in Swahili.

Just learned that this week when my friend Demetrius Eley called the show to tell us about a community event.

Demetrius and his wife Lashanda started an organization called Daraja of Love in order to help the families in Newark struggling to get the resources they need. This weekend marks the fourth annual event at Weequahic Park.

The group organized a community event this Saturday, Aug. 26.

The purpose of the event is to provide a fun and interactive day in the park for families. Food, games, bouncy house, story-telling and a school supply and backpack giveaway.

The group is supported by the Phil Wilson Civic Association and the courageous folks at Blexit-NJ.

One of the great takeaways from my conversation with Demetrius is his line about how they view the supply giveaways for school kids.

He said it's not a "hand-out," it's a "hand-up."

I love that line.

Helping people get their lives in focus so they can pay attention to their goals, even as simple as getting a good grade on the next test, is a lot simpler when they don't have to worry about basic needs.

Thanks to all who have donated and contributed their team to this worthy community cause. If you'd like to help, please visit the website and reach out to the team.

Gorgeous views: 13 NJ lake house rentals in North Jersey Lake life — it’s a thing in New Jersey. Sussex, Passaic and Morris Counties have their own shores, held near and dear by visitors and locals, alike. Here's a roundup of a dozen breath-taking lakefront rentals in North Jersey, many along Lake Hopatcong or Upper Greenwood Lake.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom