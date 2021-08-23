Discounts NJ teachers and students can grab if you’re quick

When we think of back to school shopping we think those annoying, overly-specific supplies lists teachers post on their webpages. The 1 inch pocket ring binders in fuchsia. Only fuchsia!

But there are all kinds of great deals students and/or teachers can score right now and some are also made available to certain first responders no doubt as a pandemic thank you. Really it’s been a rough time for teachers as well as students. Having to learn to teach last year in a way they never had to before. Same for students trying to take classes virtually. And then having to wear masks when the hybrid model came along.

Now it’s being mandated by the state government that all teachers have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 like it or not. Same goes for many college students.

So I think they deserve a bit of a break. So here are some deals.

Sorry kids this first one is for the teachers. Adidas is offering 30% off in-store or at adidas.com.

Crocs is extending a nice 15% discount to teachers also. Details here.

Finally something for students as well as teachers. College students and educators are getting a 20% discount at J. Crew. You’ll have to show a college ID.

New Balance says they’re hooking up teachers and college students with a 25% off deal.

Through October 3 Samsung is giving students and teachers a 15% discount. You do have to sign up for a Samsung account for this one though. Details here.

And finally for teachers, get your game on with a 20% discount from Under Armour on all purchases according to nj.com.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

11 celebrities you forgot were from New Jersey

NJ words that should be added to the dictionary 13 words submitted by Steve Trevelise's followers for inclusion in the Dictionary — because somebody's got to explain New Jersey to the rest of the country.