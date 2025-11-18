OK, life’s been a little difficult here in New Jersey. That’s why I’m happy to announce that there’s actually something to look forward to in 2026.

Daniel Tosh is coming to Atlantic City, and from what I hear, the Hard Rock, where he’ll be performing, is getting ready for a packed house. It’s called My First Farewell Tour, and it arrives at Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena on Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The show starts at 7 on Saturday night, and if you’ve ever seen Tosh live, you already know what kind of a circus this is going to be. And I mean that in the best way. If you’re interested, you'd better jump on the proverbial line for tickets very quickly. If you need something to look forward to in 2026, this is it.

A quick reminder if you somehow slept through early-2000s comedy. Daniel Tosh isn’t just the guy from "Tosh.0." He’s a legit stand-up beast. His whole career exploded after a Letterman appearance back in 2001, and he's been doing everything since. Comedy Central specials, late-night shows, college tours, festivals. The guy’s been everywhere, and now he’s coming to us. And if there’s one thing Jersey loves, it’s hosting the acts that only used to play LA.

And honestly, Hard Rock has been killing it with entertainment lately. Every time I blink, they announce another huge name. Earth Wind and Fire, Pitbull, Mike Tyson (still confused but OK), Jason Aldean, Goo Goo Dolls on New Year’s Eve. They’re basically turning AC into the East Coast Vegas and I’m here for it.

If Daniel Tosh is your kind of comedy, this is the show to grab now so you don’t spend the next eight months whining that you missed it.

Full lineup below so you can start circling dates like a maniac.

HARD ROCK ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

🎸 Friday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. – Garden State Live – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Friday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. – Sonu Nigam – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Nov. 22, 6:30 p.m. – R&B Promotions Presents Fight Night – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Nov. 22, 8 p.m. – Nek Live Tour – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Friday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. – The Commodores and The Family Stone – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Saturday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m. – Bee Gees Gold – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Saturday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m. – Tropicaliente 2025 – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Monday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. – The Jersey Shore Roast – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. – Vic DiBitetto – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Friday, Dec. 5, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Dec. 6, 8 p.m. – Earth, Wind & Fire – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Dec. 12, 8 p.m. – The Temptations and The Four Tops – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m. – Garden State Live – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Saturday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m. – Cage Fury Fighting Championships – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Dec. 26, 8 p.m. – Pitbull – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Dec. 27, 8 p.m. – Pitbull – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Wednesday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. – Goo Goo Dolls – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, 8 p.m. – Disco Night Fever Mania – Sound Waves Theater

🎸 Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026, 8 p.m. – Sidewalk Angels Featuring Rob Thomas – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, 8 p.m. – Mike Tyson – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, 8 p.m. – Tesla – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, 7:30 p.m. – Jason Aldean – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, 8 p.m. – UpDating – Sound Waves

🎸 Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, 8 p.m. – Kansas – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Feb. 27, 2026, 7 p.m. – Three Days Grace – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, 6 and 9 p.m. – Riverdance – Sound Waves

🎸 Saturday, Mar. 7, 2026, 8 p.m. – Rod Stewart – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Mar. 21, 2026, 8 p.m. – Brit Floyd – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Mar. 28, 2026, 8 p.m. – Yacht Rock Review – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Apr. 10, 2026, 7 p.m. – Bailey Zimmerman – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Friday, Apr. 17, 2026, 8 p.m. – Ricardo Arjona – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Jun. 6, 2026, 8 p.m. – Yungblud – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Jun. 20, 2026, 7 p.m. – Daniel Tosh – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

🎸 Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 8 p.m. – Freestyle Free for All – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

