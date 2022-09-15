Considering he said he was glad to be rid of the role, I’m sure actor Daniel Craig doesn’t appreciate his name being linked to the character of James Bond, but it’s what catapulted him to stardom so I’m going to do it.

Daniel Craig, best known for playing secret agent James Bond, will be honored at the Montclair Film Festival and his latest film will open the festival at the Wellmont Theater in Montclair.

Craig’s new film Glass Onion: a Knives Out Mystery, described by the festival’s website:

In this follow up to KNIVES OUT, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects, featuring Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Written and Directed by Rian Johnson, GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY will release globally on Netflix on December 23.

Craig will be interviewed on stage by Stephen Colbert (they’re calling it a “conversation” not an interview), the late-night host whose wife is the president of the festival’s board of trustees.

The festival begins on Oct. 21 at the Wellmont, but the conversation with Daniel Craig is on the 28th at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

“We are thrilled to honor Daniel Craig at the Montclair Film Festival with our 2022 Tribute, and to share his work in Rian Johnson’s uproarious new thriller “Glass Onion” on opening night,” Tom Hall, co-head and artistic director of Montclair Film, said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Mr. Craig to the festival and to a fun, celebratory evening hosted by Stephen Colbert exploring Mr. Craig’s unforgettable roles and his exceptional career.”

Tickets go on sale Sep. 17 to the public and are available through Ticketmaster.

