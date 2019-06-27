Dancing Dunkin’ burglar who live-streamed antics is caught, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police say they've arrested the Dunkin' Donuts dancer.

Daimeir Nelson, 21, of the township's Dayton section, was arrested Monday in Newark after police said he spent weeks recording unwelcome performances at local eateries.

Earlier this month, township police posted a clip of surveillance video on their Twitter account showing a man jumping onto the counter at the Dunkin’ on George’s Road on June 1. The man approaches the rack, takes a doughnut and a drink and leaves some money before fleeing. Police said Nelson was live-streaming while dancing.

Police said Nelson also went to the Cheng Garden restaurant in Dayton on June 5, walked into the kitchen and took a can of soda before leaving. Police said he also recorded that incident and left money.

Yuhasz said Nelson asked customers if they wanted to be "live" in both cases.

Police characterized both incidents as burglaries but did not say how much he stole.

Officers went to Nelson's home on June 6 but he was at a nearby parking lot and ran once he got word police were looking for him. He was found and arrested in Newark.

Nelson faces two counts of burglary and resisting arrest by flight. He also was charged with aggravated assault on a teenager, although police did not provide details on that.

He was being held at the Middlesex County jail awaiting a court appearance.

