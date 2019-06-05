Man jumps onto counter, dances, steals donut … while streaming, cops say

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Who is the dancing doughnut guy?

South Brunswick Police posted a clip of surveillance video on their Twitter account showing a man in an orange hoodie holding a cell phone, jumping onto the counter on Saturday night at a Dunkin’ on George’s Road and dancing — all while apparently live-streaming the event himself. The man approaches the doughnut rack, and takes a doughnut and a drink.

The man then walks back around the counter and through the area where customers are sitting before the clip ends.

It's the second time it's happened at a South Brunswick restaurant, South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief Jim Ryan told Patch of South Brunswick , who said he also "performed" at a Chinese restaurant across the street a week before.

The man did not show a weapon in either incident, according to Ryan, and asked customers if they wanted to be "live" in both cases.

South Brunswick police asked anyone with information about either incident to call them at 732-329-4646.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

