Boo! Dan Zarrow’s Favorite Spooky, Scary Halloween WOWs in NJ

That magical, marvelous, mystical time of year is almost here. When the cold wind rustles the falling leaves. When the aromas of apple cider and pumpkin spice permeate the air. When costumes and candy are on the minds of children far and wide. When a good scare totally sets the mood.

Yes, ready or not, it's the Halloween season!

You know I am a Jersey boy, born and raised. Having said that, I spent a few years living and working in other areas of the country, including Oklahoma and Central New York. And I can tell you with high certainty that nobody celebrates the spooky season like New Jersey! (Did you know, for example, that Mischief Night is a uniquely Jersey thing?)

For many, the perfect October celebration includes putting on a scary movie and going trick-or-treating. But I would argue you would be missing out on so many celebrations, events, activities, and festivities across the ghoulish, ghastly Garden State!

From pumpkin displays to haunted farms and theme parks to ghost tours, let me give you a tour of some of my favorite Halloween stops around the state.

This article is part of a special series brought to you by the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Skyland Stadium Jack o' Lantern Experience — Augusta

Augusta is in Sussex County, at the northern end of the state. The drive is absolutely worth it, for the sight of over 6,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lantern pumpkins throughout this walkthrough experience. While there are no jump scares or paranormal experiences here, the eerie glow of thousands of pumpkins will definitely put you in the Halloween spirit.

They also have seasonal food and beverages on order, pumpkin picking and painting, and live music. Note: Advance admission purchase is required.

Dan Zarrow as a Fright Fest zombie (Credit: Townsquare Media) Dan Zarrow as a Fright Fest zombie (Credit: Townsquare Media) loading...

Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest & Boo Fest — Jackson

The ghouls and zombies of Six Flags Great Adventure have been scaring and delighting guests for over three decades now. Fright Fest is back to close out the 2025 season. And once again, it is joined by the more gentle Boo Fest for the little ones.

By day, Boo Fest offers family-friendly activities, character meet-and-greets, and a trick-or-treat trail. It's Halloween fun without the scares.

By night, Fright Fest summons the foulest creatures from the great beyond who inhabit scare zones and haunted mazes throughout the park. (Additional purchase required.) Live shows and specialty food and drinks are available, too.

Crystal Lake Tours — Hardwick

Fans of the Friday the 13th movies will love this one — the filming location of the original installment in the franchise. It is actually a Scouting America camp in northern New Jersey, which offers occasional tours of its facilities throughout October. There are no scare actors along the way, but that does not mean you won't be terrified!

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Brighton Asylum — Passaic

As legend goes, Brighton Asylum housed some of New Jersey's most criminally insane individuals through the 1940s and 1950s. Permanently closed in 1959, it reopened in 2011 as one of the state's premier and most famous haunted attractions. It now actually consists of three main haunted houses — Brighton Asylum, Subculture, and The Bleeding Grounds — plus several "add-ons" available.

You will be scared here! The Halloween season is very popular, so prebooking is highly recommended. If you miss out, Brighton Asylum does open its attractions for other holidays: Santa's Slay, Dark Valentine, and Saint Patrick's Slay.

Dan Zarrow/Townsquare Media Dan Zarrow/Townsquare Media loading...

Stony Hill Farm — Chester

I have to call out this one specifically because it has been an annual Halloween tradition for my family ever since my wife and I met 12 years ago.

Stony Hill Farm in Chester Township builds a phenomenal "Maze Fun Park" every autumn, including a giant corn maze plus mini mazes, hayride, pumpkin patch, trike rides, food stand, and more. (For the record, my kids and I sorely miss their life-size board game and duck races.)

Stony Hill fits this spooky, scary article because they do offer Saturday night maze admission for those daring to enter the maze with flashlights. And new this year is an adults only "glow maze" festival, which looks phenomenal.

Ghost Tours — Asbury Park & Cape May

New Jersey is full of hair-raising history. And if you want the chance to encounter some real ghosts, you might try one of several haunted tours around the state.

The Paranormal Museum in Asbury Park offers ghost tours of the seaside town, showcasing its deep, dark history. They promise their tours are "family-friendly but freaky" — sounds like typical Asbury Park to me!

Meanwhile, Cape May MAC makes the claim that "Cape May is one of the most haunted towns you’ll ever visit." They offer several town and house tours that suit the Halloween season.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Farm Frights — All Over!

So many farms across the Garden State have created Halloween traditions that go beyond the harvest and are truly world-class.

Some offer family-friendly fun during the day, some offer terrifying frights at night, and some do both.

There are literally too many across the state to list, but some perennial favorites include Haunted Casola in Manalapan, Farm of Horrors at Schaefer Farms in Flemington, Night of Terror in Mullica Hill, Field of Terror in East Windsor, and Scare Farm in Hillsborough.