If you’re a foodie (and for some reason God I hate that term) the Daily Meal is a very big deal. This time they’ve selected the best ice cream shop in each of the fifty states. They did it largely by scouring social media, on-line reviews, local press and general word-of-mouth buzz.

Now before I tell you which ice cream shop was declared the best in all of New Jersey, would I be a Debbie Downer to mention that, to me, ice cream is just ice cream? When I brought up this same take on chicken wings (a wing is a wing and it doesn’t much matter from where they come) I was nearly assaulted by producers Joe Votruba and Kylie Moore. But seriously, if you tell me you’re taking me to Polar Cub in Whitehouse Station or Thomas Sweet in Princeton or getting a pint of Ben & Jerry’s from Wawa I’m going to pretty much be like..., “Okay.”

For those who aren’t dead inside like me; for those who have a discerning palate and scream louder for some ice creams more than others, I give you the best of the best in New Jersey.

According to the Daily Meal, Cliff’s Homemade Ice Cream in Ledgewood takes top honors.

The Morris County ice cream shop has been at it since March of 1975 when a high school teacher named Cliff Freund launched it. Daily Meal describes their offerings as “11 flavors of soft ice cream, 60 hard hand-dipped flavors and seasonal options on the menu. Of the many eclectic flavors, Crooked Cookie, Whiskey Turtle Fudge and Rocky Road are just a few locals rave about.”

You can find them at 1475 Route 46 in Ledgewood, NJ. Check out their website here.

And if you’re curious about the best ice cream in each of the other 49 states, here’s the full list.

