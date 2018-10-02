Dad shot dead coaching youth football: Have you seen this car?

MILLVILLE — Police have identified the car they say was used by people who fatally shot a man during a midget football practice in August.

Joseph Jones,37, a youth coach in town was killed on Aug. 9 in the parking lot of the Lakeside Middle School. At least one of the gunmen fled in a maroon sedan, firing several shots at police officers in the area, police said. The police were not injured, and did not return fire, officials said. There were several spectators and children in the area when the shooting occurred.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the car, with a license plate of ZJ7-61H, was "driven and occupied by individuals involved in the homicide" and was also involved in the pursuit from the scene of the shooting. The car is believed to be a 1997 to 2003 four-door Pontiac Grand Prix. The prosecutor's office said the license plates seen attached to the car were not registered to the car.

"We are committed to bringing those who perpetrated this terrible crime, with no regard for our children, the traveling public or our police officers, to justice," Webb-McRae said. "We are developing many promising leads and need the public's assistance to apprehend those responsible and see that justice is served."

Webb-McRae encouraged anyone with information about the car to call 609-381-2046. Information can be submitted anonymously through the CCPOTIP app, by texting information to 847411 with CCPOTIP in the message line, or submitting information through the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page or website.

