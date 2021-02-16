Cyber Safari coming to Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Great Adventure is expanding its educational offerings by going virtual. The park is introducing its Cyber Safari program for students. The program features a new series of free web videos that teach students about adaptations, conservation, evolution, and genetics. According to a press release from the company, Cyber Safari was created by Six Flags’ award-winning education team and in-house, state-certified teacher.

Schools have the option to purchase a virtual program for any curriculum from grades K to 12 with a variety of unique options:

Virtual outreach with fuzzy, feathered, or slithering animals;



Virtual animal meet-and-greet with interactive Q & A session; and



Grade-specific teacher resource materials including worksheets and activities for grades K-5, 6-8, or 9-12.

“We present science in such a fun way that students won’t even realize that they’re learning,” said Anastasia Wheeler, Six Flags Great Adventure’s curator of education and conservation. “The videos can be easily integrated into any type of curriculum nationwide, whether virtual or in a classroom setting.”

Six Flags will also tailor the program to fit various community programs, such as scouting, clubs, libraries, and nursing homes. The 12 free Cyber Safari videos and coordinating lesson plans are available on the park’s YouTube channel.

Schools and groups that purchase a tailored plan will receive discounted admission to the Six Flags Wild Safari’s onsite educational program, Science on Safari. This contact-free, drive-through safari experience features 1,200 exotic animals from the farthest reaches of the globe, and expands upon lessons from the virtual videos through a new audio tour and guidebooks. Cyber Safari and Science on Safari are part of Six Flags’ extensive education series, Academic Adventures.

Additional program information and tailored options can be found here.

