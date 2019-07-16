CVS recalls certain house brand eye drops

The maker of CVS-brand eye drops has recalled specific, multiple lots of over a dozen types of the product because they may not be sterile.

No adverse effects have been reported, but Altaire Pharmaceuticals implemented the voluntary recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration out of an "abundance of caution."

The FDA said that use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile could result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.

The recalled products include:

Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 538397.

Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 317916.

Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 247887.

Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 317914.

Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 457802.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495334.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 994883.

Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief: 634634.

Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use: 563420.

Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment: 881532.

Lubricant Eye Ointment: 247881.

Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops: 799143.

Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack: 258587.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy: 895160.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack: 994881.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495301.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 457791.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563442.

Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563419.

Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 994882.

Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting: 258625.

Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief: 799145.

Multi-Action Relief Drops: 694954.

Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief:968210.

Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack: 495323.

Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops: 994880.

Redness Relief: 317912.

Redness Relief: 457799.

Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief: 563431.

Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula: 247885.

Consumers with questions can contact Altaire at 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

