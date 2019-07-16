CVS recalls certain house brand eye drops
The maker of CVS-brand eye drops has recalled specific, multiple lots of over a dozen types of the product because they may not be sterile.
No adverse effects have been reported, but Altaire Pharmaceuticals implemented the voluntary recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration out of an "abundance of caution."
The FDA said that use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile could result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.
The recalled products include:
- Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 538397.
- Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 317916.
- Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 247887.
- Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 317914.
- Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 457802.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495334.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 994883.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief: 634634.
- Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use: 563420.
- Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment: 881532.
- Lubricant Eye Ointment: 247881.
- Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops: 799143.
- Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack: 258587.
- Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy: 895160.
- Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack: 994881.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495301.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 457791.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563442.
- Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563419.
- Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 994882.
- Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting: 258625.
- Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief: 799145.
- Multi-Action Relief Drops: 694954.
- Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief:968210.
- Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack: 495323.
- Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops: 994880.
- Redness Relief: 317912.
- Redness Relief: 457799.
- Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief: 563431.
- Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula: 247885.
Consumers with questions can contact Altaire at 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
