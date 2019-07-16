CVS recalls certain house brand eye drops

The maker of CVS-brand eye drops has recalled specific, multiple lots of over a dozen types of the product because they may not be sterile.

No adverse effects have been reported, but Altaire Pharmaceuticals implemented the voluntary recall, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration out of an "abundance of caution."

The FDA said that use of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile could result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.

The recalled products include:

  • Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 538397.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 317916.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye: 247887.
  • Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 317914.
  • Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops: 457802.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495334.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 994883.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief: 634634.
  • Lubricating Gel Drops for Anytime Use: 563420.
  • Overnight Lubricating Eye Ointment: 881532.
  • Lubricant Eye Ointment: 247881.
  • Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops: 799143.
  • Extra Strength Lubricant Gel Drops Twin Pack: 258587.
  • Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy: 895160.
  • Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack: 994881.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 495301.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution: 457791.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563442.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief: 563419.
  • Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free: 994882.
  • Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting: 258625.
  • Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief: 799145.
  • Multi-Action Relief Drops: 694954.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief:968210.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack: 495323.
  • Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops: 994880.
  • Redness Relief: 317912.
  • Redness Relief: 457799.
  • Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief: 563431.
  • Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula: 247885.

Consumers with questions can contact Altaire at 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

