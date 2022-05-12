Cult Australian eatery opens in NJ and people are going crazy

We didn’t really need another example of how Jersey City has become the shining star in the Culinary Universe here in New Jersey, but it seems like any time anyone is hungry for anything, it’s Jersey City that they’re gonna go visit.

So it makes sense that some of the most popular outposts of some of the world‘s favorite restaurants would settle there after opening first in New York City.

Here’s another one who is laying down roots in Jersey City: After having been open in Manhattan for over half a decade, Wattle Café has finally moved in.

Wattle Café, which is a wildly successful Australian café in NYC, has had everyone going crazy because of a je ne sais quoi. It’s one of those intangibles that no one can really explain.

It has a simple and tasty menu that can be tailored to meet many different diet preferences. From keto to vegan and to coffee in between, the diversity of its menu is what Wattle Café prides itself on.

And you know New Jersey – the coffee is everything and when it comes to everything, the beans are it! Wattle Café is proud to offer coffee beans sourced directly from the farmer that grew them and it’s roasted by a New York-based Australian roaster in an organic facility.

The thing about Wattle is that it doesn’t try to do anything but take American classics and put a healthy spin on them and that’s been enough for people to clamor for this restaurant. Not only that, people around the country and around the world love it enough that they actually ship many of their products around the world through their website.

At the end of the day, what people love about Wattle is that it’s about simplicity: Where possible, food is sourced locally and virtually all of it is made in-house. It’s just one of those things it’s almost too simple to explain. (And while their name makes it sound like they specialize in waffles, they don’t. Even though they have waffles.)

Wattle Café has been able to become so popular by showcasing amazing simple ingredients and it works. You gotta get there. No one really understands the X factor that it takes to make something ahead. But as in the case of the Wattle Café, you kind of have to see it to believe what’s going on here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: