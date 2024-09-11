Crumbl Cookies opening two new locations in NJ

Crumbl Cookies was started in Logan, Utah by two cousins only seven years ago. In just that insanely short time the franchise operation has launched well over 1,000 locations in the United States and Canada.

They may serve as a blueprint on how to grow a business exponentially using social media. That played heavily into their rapid expansion.

They make delicious gourmet cookies and small cakes and desserts. They specialize in delivering them right to your door, but they also do store pickup and catering.

They sell in mini-packs as few as 3 or as large as 96 count. Their banoffee pies and lemon cakes look heavenly.

What’s a banoffee pie? Their website describes it as a “chilled, buttery graham pie cookie topped with gooey caramel, swirled banana buttercream, whipped cream peaks, and a sprinkle of dark chocolate shavings.”

Stop. You had me at chilled buttery graham pie cookie.

Until this month there had been 15 Crumbl locations in New Jersey.

But two more are opening up. One just did in Paramus at 380 Bergen Town Center.

The other, at 200 Market Street in Montvale, has a grand opening set for October 10.

If Bergen County is just too far north for you here’s a list of the other Jersey locations.

- Wayne

- North Brunswick

- Bridgewater

- Cherry Hill

- Brick

- Holmdel

- Manalapan

- Princeton

- Mount Laurel

- Ocean Township

- Rockaway Township

- Mays Landing

- Morris Plains

- Clark

- Union

