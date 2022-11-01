OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — A crossing guard for the high school along West Park Avenue was hit by a vehicle and transported to a local hospital on Halloween, according to police.

The crossing guard was struck Monday afternoon by a vehicle near the eastern driveway of Ocean Township High School while authorities were on scene responding to a separate motor vehicle accident on the western end, police said.

Oakhurst First Aid tended to the victim, whose name was not released, before making a transfer to the hospital. The victim is in stable condition.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that struck the crossing guard was determined to be at fault and was issued "several motor vehicle summonses."

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

