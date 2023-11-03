It’s been over a decade since one of the most popular bands of the late '90s, Creed, got together.

They’re reuniting for what they’re calling Creed the Summer of 99 Tour.

They are scheduled for two big shows here in New Jersey at The PNC Bank Center in Holmdel on Aug. 7, 2024, and at the Hard Rock Live at the Etess Arena, Atlantic City on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at 7 p.m.

The band also celebrates the 25th anniversary of the release of their debut album “My Prison” which was released in 1997.

The power and popularity of Creed is amazing having sold over 28 million albums here in the United States and over 53 million worldwide. The much-anticipated 2024 tour comes after the band disbands with original band members Scott Stapp moving on to a solo career and Brian Marshall, Scott Phillips, and Mark Tremonti forming the band Alter Bridge with Myles Kennedy.

Creed reunited in 2009 releasing the album “Full Circle” only to disband again in 2012. Fans are thrilled that the band got together again in 2023 and announced the Summer of 1999 Tour in 2024 with guests Three Doors Down. Other artists like Daughtry, Finger Eleven, and Big Wreck have been added as supporting acts and are playing specific shows on the tour but Three Doors Down is scheduled to play both shows here in New Jersey and is scheduled on most of the concert dates.

Tickets will go fast; Creed is back and ready to kill their 40-city tour. You can be part of the music.

LOOK: Controversial songs from the year you were born Stacker celebrates history's most boundary-pushing—and thereby controversial—songs from 1930 through today. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you know these 50 famous acronyms? This list from Stacker features a collection of the most common acronyms and their meanings. Popular abbreviations include establishments like ACLU, YMCA, ad the AARP. Gallery Credit: Rachel Cavanaugh

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom