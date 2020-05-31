Crash of pickups, boat and Jeep sends 5 to NJ hospital, cops say

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP — A Saturday afternoon crash involving two pickup trucks, one of which was towing a boat, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee sent five people to the hospital with minor injuries, according to township police.

Before 1 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of County Route 571 and Commonwealth Boulevard, in the Ridgeway section of the township, where they saw a grey, 2011 Chevy Silverado pickup with considerable damage to its front end, along with a black, 2015 Chevy Silverado pickup that was smashed into a traffic signal support post, police said.

According to police, the black pickup truck had a boat trailer hitched to it, from which a cabin cruiser appeared to have slid from during the crash, sending the boat into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was stopped at the traffic signal on Commonwealth Boulevard.

Police said Douglas Smith of Toms River, had been driving the grey pickup westbound on Route 571 when he tried to make a left turn onto Commonwealth Boulevard, where he collided with the black pickup truck being driven by Edward Liatys, of the Yardville section of Hamilton Township (Mercer County).

Five people from Liatys’s truck were taken to Brick Hospital for minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and it was unclear Sunday afternoon if any charges had yet been filed against either of the drivers involved.

