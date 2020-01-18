Craig Allen’s Quick and Easy Hamburger Soup
The snow is falling...and you need to warm up with some fast and easy, hearty, comfort food.
I'd like to suggest the "Hamburger Soup" that I...threw together!
Remember, I said quick and easy, so I am cutting corners with some "prepared" ingredients.
Let's go:
Brown 1 lb of hamburger.
Put the browned burger in a large soup pot.
Add (2) 14.5 oz cans of beef broth
Add (2) 10.5 oz cans of beef gravy
Coarsely chop 1 large onion ("stew size" chunks).
Add 1 (15 oz) can of whole, peeled potatoes (saves time boiling, softening potatoes), chop coarsely.
Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of prepared carrots (saves time peeling, cutting, and boiling carrots), chop coarsely.
Add 1 (6.5 oz) can of mushrooms (may omit...I like them, some of my family doesn't).
Add 1 (14.5 oz) can of diced tomatoes.
Add approx 1 T cilantro
Add salt and pepper, and "season salt" to taste.
I shook in a few drops of hot sauce...to "zip" it up. I like spicy food, you may not.
Bring to a quick boil.
Let simmer, uncovered, for about 45 minutes. Soup thickens.
Then, let your Quick and Easy Hamburger soup cool a bit before serving.
ENJOY, with my homemade compliments!