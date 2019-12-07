Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights Competition
It's on.
Every year, everyone in my neighborhood looks forward to the "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" that lights up our Jersey winter nights.
FedEx Pat puts up all his lights at once...
...and that's it.
Feel the Christmas JOY.
Once Cornershow Bob gets started, he adds to his display, right up to Christmas Day.
So, his display is a continuing "work in progress." With the vow: "I'll get it done."
YES, the "friendly competition" continues.
We benefit...as does PSE&G.