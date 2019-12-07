Craig Allen’s neighbors: Christmas Lights Competition

It's on.

Santa and Frosty have arrived in my neighborhood. (Craig Allen photo).

Every year, everyone in my neighborhood looks forward to the "Friendly Christmas Lights Competition" that lights up our Jersey winter nights.

Santa's workshop (center) is open for the holiday season. (Craig Allen photo).

FedEx Pat puts up all his lights at once...

Niko is guarding the FedEx box, at the mailbox. (Craig Allen photo).

...and that's it.

"Away in a manger." (Craig Allen photo).

Feel the Christmas JOY.

FedEx Jen and Pat, and Cornershow Bob and Ginni. (Craig Allen photo).

Once Cornershow Bob gets started, he adds to his display, right up to Christmas Day.

Look at all the lights on the corner. (Craig Allen photo).

So, his display is a continuing "work in progress." With the vow: "I'll get it done."

Tonight, the corner will be even brighter. (Craig Allen photo).

YES, the "friendly competition" continues.

Greetings from my neighborhood to yours. (Craig Allen photo).

We benefit...as does PSE&G.