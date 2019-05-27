Craig Allen’s Neighborhood Tractor Race Results
Another FUN running of the annual Neighborhood Tractor Race is in the books!
It's the neighborhood social event of the year...the "Pre-Race" party on the deck...
...and the kids (and a few brave adults) brave the cool pool water...
...and there's plenty of food to fuel the racers...and spectators.
In the meantime...
...the racers jockey for position on the starting line.
I'm in it...not to win it. I won the race trophy in 2011.
All afternoon, the excitement has been building!
And, we're OFF!
Did I mention that super soakers and water balloons are not only allowed during the race...
...but ENCOURAGED...for both the racers and spectators?!
No one is...dry...
...and then there's...
(and)
You get the idea.
So, we party for a few hours...race for about 9 minutes...
...the trophy is awarded...
...and, we party into the night!
I live in a GREAT neighborhood!